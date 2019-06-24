La Crosse could host a sporting event straight out of the wizarding world of Harry Potter after it was named one of the finalists for the 2019 and 2020 U.S. Quidditch Midwest Regional Championships.
“We’re still being considered for one or both of those,” said Ben Morgan of Explore La Crosse.
Papillion, Neb., a suburb of Omaha, is the other finalist, and Morgan expected to hear which had been chosen within the next few weeks.
This form of quidditch is a ground-bound adaptation of J.K. Rowling's creation in the "Harry Potter" book series, where players from the magic school take to the sky on broomsticks. The full-contact sport combines elements of rugby, dodgeball and tag. Seven players per team mount brooms made of PVC pipe and attempt to score by throwing balls through tall hoops.
It’s open to all college and universities that support a Quidditch Team, Morgan said. Madison hosted the event two years ago and brought in 360 participants and another 200 spectators.
La Crosse prides itself on fishing tournaments and other outdoor activities, and this would be one more unique draw to the area, Morgan said.
“People who don’t know about it, it’s an opportunity for them to learn and hear about the sport and potentially be involved in some point in the future as well,” he said.
If La Crosse is chosen, the games would take place at Fields for Kids on the city’s North Side, which is predominantly used by RUSH WI West soccer.
