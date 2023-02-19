When it comes to what’s on the ballot — be it candidates or referendums — local political party chapters are largely responsible for voter education and mobilization before an election.

Voters around the state will cast their ballots for the nonpartisan primary elections on Feb. 21, which includes some La Crosse local races, but according to local political parties, the main event is the election for state Supreme Court justice.

Chairs of both the La Crosse County parties said that the most important responsibility of the local chapter is to inform voters on candidate positions, important elections, bring in candidates to speak and mobilizing voters.

Jackie O’Brien, who was recently elected as chair of the La Crosse County Republican Party to succeed longtime chairman Bill Feehan, coordinated visits from both the conservative candidates for the state Supreme Court: Waukesha County Court Judge Jennifer Dorow and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.

O’Brien organizes these candidates’ visits as a part of the Republican women’s group she started here two years ago.

“That’s the best way for individuals to get to know their candidates,” O’Brien said.

La Crosse County Democratic Party Chair William Garcia said his group is “laser focused” on getting out the vote for the Supreme Court primary election through canvassing, phone banks and hosting “weekends of action.”

“That’s one of our extremely important goals — making sure that our membership and that the people of La Crosse have as much information about candidates and their policies as humanly possible,” Garcia said.

There are four candidates for one state Supreme Court seat: Dorow, Kelly, Dane County Court Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz. After the primary, two will be eliminated.

“Both conservatives could go through or both progressives can go through depending on turnout,” Garcia said. “It’s all about turnout.”

The primary ballot for city of La Crosse residents will also include nine school board candidates and the lowest vote getter will be eliminated. Residents of aldermanic district 2 will need to chose one of three candidates for city council.

The power of local elections

During local elections, both parties usually wait until after the primaries to endorse any candidates, especially in nonpartisan ones like the current cycle.

“In the primaries, we do not support any candidate,” Garcia said. “What that means is we support every candidate equally. As soon as the primary is over, we will make endorsements or not.”

All candidates are welcome to attend either party meetings and speak to membership one-on-one.

“We have to identify candidates that can run for local and state and even federal offices, but our local elections are, to me, the most important ones,” O’Brien said. “Whether it’s your school board, your county board, your city council, those are the areas where our taxes are determined.”

O’Brien said they’ve identified, but not yet endorsed, four conservative candidates in the school board election.

The parties don’t always endorse candidates in the local nonpartisan races, but they have in the past.

Garcia said this sometimes upsets people but that the races aren’t as nonpartisan as they used to be due to more involvement from the upper echelons of the parties.

“The Republican Party has been endorsing for a long time,” Garcia said. “I am not terribly interested in following guidelines that the other party is not following. So if they are going to be super involved in local races, we’re going to be super involved in local races.”

In Wisconsin and across the country, school board races have become increasingly polarized as forum to express political agendas like banning books and critical race theory, and controlling students’ gender expression and sexual orientation.

A year ago during a school board race in Holmen, postcards were left around the village with a message that read: “Keep Holmen Schools White and Christian” and offered support for two candidates — who quickly denounced any affiliation with the anonymous notes.

In the big picture of politics

La Crosse County and the 3rd Congressional District — which includes La Crosse and most of the other counties in southwestern and western Wisconsin — are true swing areas in the state.

“Wisconsin is the eye of the storm in national politics,” Garcia said. “And La Crosse is the eye of the storm of the eye of the storm.”

Elections results in the Coulee Region — local, state or federal — can be hard to predict due to similar amounts of conservative and liberal voters. Often elections come down to which party can mobilize the most voters.

In 2020, President Joe Biden won Wisconsin’s electoral votes by only 20,000 votes over former president Donald Trump — who won the state back in 2016. In La Crosse County, Biden received almost 10,000 more votes than Trump. Had those 10,000 votes gone to Trump, the state’s results could have been too close to call.

Local political parties are important for the state and federal chapters as the on-the-ground, grassroots organizers. The local parties are also experts on the issues and politics of their district or county, and serve as that resource for the party.

“We supply the volunteers who knock on doors, who make the phone calls. We coordinate and build the events around candidates,” Garcia said.

This year, the state Republican Party of Wisconsin’s state convention will be held in La Crosse and hosted by the La Crosse County Republican Party.

O’Brien said this is hugely important for the local party as they will have an active role in the convention, but also need to supply volunteers to work the event.

Outside of politicking, the local parties strive to offer members other enrichment. Garcia said the group often volunteers with local non-profits for food drives. O’Brien’s Republican women’s group recently had a safety training from the county sheriff’s department.

“We really need to focus on giving back and making sure that the party is offering value to our members,” O’Brien said. She hopes to continue to offer more extracurricular activities during her tenure.

Both parties are always looking to grow their membership. Joining the local party also provides membership to the state party, general membership is $25 for either respective group.

