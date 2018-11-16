Try 1 month for 99¢
Amanda Olbrys Toys
La Crosse Jaycee member Amanda Olbrys displays some of the loot Jaycees collected as they kicked off their annual Toys for Tots drive Friday at the La Crosse Center.

La Crosse Jaycees set up its Toys for Tots camp outside the La Crosse Center Friday, with a goal of stuffing as many toys as they could into a truck.

“We want to help about 1,200 to 1,300 kids,” said Amanda Olbrys of Onalaska, a Jaycee member who is one of several Jaycees and volunteers staffing the drop-off site in front of the center, as they will do until 6 p.m.

The Stuff the Truck theme is courtesy, in part, of River States Truck and Trailer, which donated use of a large truck to the cause, along with a challenge to fill it with toys. Donors were able to drive up to the curb, where the volunteers relieved them of the toys.

Tot Toys group
Jaycees and volunteers staff their Toys for Tots drop-off point at the La Crosse Center Friday. From left, they are Spencer Hegenbarth, Michael Garcia, Becky Zentner, Amanda Olbrys, husband D.J. Olbrys and La Crosse police officer Jovanna Randall. The La Crosse Center collection was a one-day affair but there are plenty of chances for people to donate toys at barrels in nearly 100 businesses and organizations until Dec. 7, when the Jaycees will pick up the barrels to prepare to give them out Dec. 15.

Nerf toys were among the popular items early on, with other booty ranging from learning toys suitable for babies and toddlers to remote-controlled monster trucks to stuffed toys to books, painting sets and educational toys of every stripe.

Friday was only the beginning of the drive, and the Jaycees have nearly 100 donation barrels scattered at businesses and organizations, ranging from Addie Cakes to Waxing the City, throughout the area. The full list is available on the JCI website.

The Jaycees will pick up the barrels on Dec. 7 and get things organized for the giveaway day, Dec. 15.

Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune.com<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune.com>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

