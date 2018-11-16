La Crosse Jaycees set up its Toys for Tots camp outside the La Crosse Center Friday, with a goal of stuffing as many toys as they could into a truck.
“We want to help about 1,200 to 1,300 kids,” said Amanda Olbrys of Onalaska, a Jaycee member who is one of several Jaycees and volunteers staffing the drop-off site in front of the center, as they will do until 6 p.m.
The Stuff the Truck theme is courtesy, in part, of River States Truck and Trailer, which donated use of a large truck to the cause, along with a challenge to fill it with toys. Donors were able to drive up to the curb, where the volunteers relieved them of the toys.
Nerf toys were among the popular items early on, with other booty ranging from learning toys suitable for babies and toddlers to remote-controlled monster trucks to stuffed toys to books, painting sets and educational toys of every stripe.
Friday was only the beginning of the drive, and the Jaycees have nearly 100 donation barrels scattered at businesses and organizations, ranging from Addie Cakes to Waxing the City, throughout the area. The full list is available on the JCI website.
The Jaycees will pick up the barrels on Dec. 7 and get things organized for the giveaway day, Dec. 15.
