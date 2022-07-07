La Crosse Jazz Orchestra’s to present Jazz in Hollywood

Jazz in Hollywood is the theme of the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra’s first of four Sunday concerts. The band has prepared some terrific big band arrangements of great movies.

The concert is also a powerhouse performance for lead trumpeter, Brent Turney from UW-Stevens Point. He will reprise Maynard Ferguson’s performances of “Theme from Shaft” and “Gonna Fly Now” from the movie “Rocky.”

The great drum sequence from “Whiplash” on Duke Ellington’s “Caravan” will be further explored by Winona drummer Rich MacDonald. He will also guide the band though the Buddy Rich’s “West Side Story” in tribute to the beautifully reworked movie by Steven Spielberg.

James Bond, Looney Tunes and Judy Garland are among the several others that get the full LJO big band treatment.

The iconic Count Basie scene from “Blazing Saddles” brings the program to a close. In the movie, the band was set up in the middle of the desert. Bart (Cleavon Little) is headed to the Old West town of Rock Ridge as the new sheriff, dressed to the nines. Count Basie's signature jazz number, "April in Paris," plays in the background, highlighting Bart's urbane demeanor. And as Bart rides across the prairie, he encounters ... Count Basie and his orchestra, performing "April in Paris" right there on the frontier, Who knows who will ride by during our performance!