La Crosse Jazz Orchestra to hold second concert in series

The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra’s second concert in their Jazz in the Park series at 7 pm on Sunday, July 17 pays tribute to Americana and Patriotism. Music from across the country and selections from many of the service jazz bands are featured.

Highlights include baritone saxophonist performing the piccolo solo on “The Stars and Stripes Forever“ from the J.P. Sousa and the Navy Commodores Jazz Band. Vocalist Tim Henke will perform perennial favorites “God Bless the USA” and “What a Wonderful World.” The Air Force’s Airmen of Note provides a tour deforce night carrier landing with the composition “Like Thunder.”

The band will pay tribute to all service personnel, past and present, with an armed forces salute from the Army band. A moving arrangement of “America the Beautiful” will be performed by high note trumpet specialist Brent Turney.

The 70-minute concert in Riverside Park is free and open to all. The rain site is the Cavalier Theater.

The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra is Western Wisconsin's premier big band. Directed by

Greg Balfany, the group is best known through its Jazz in the Park concert series. The LJO mission: to promote, preserve and forward the creation of jazz music through free live performances available to all in our region. LJO operates under fiscal sponsorship from La Crosse Community Foundation.

Learn more at the official LJO website at