 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse Jazz Orchestra to hold second concert in series

  • 0
Vocalist Tim Henke

Vocalist Tim Henke will perform perennial favorites “God Bless the USA” and “What a Wonderful World.”

The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra’s second concert in their Jazz in the Park series at 7 pm on Sunday, July 17 pays tribute to Americana and Patriotism. Music from across the country and selections from many of the service jazz bands are featured.

Highlights include baritone saxophonist performing the piccolo solo on “The Stars and Stripes Forever“ from the J.P. Sousa and the Navy Commodores Jazz Band. Vocalist Tim Henke will perform perennial favorites “God Bless the USA” and “What a Wonderful World.” The Air Force’s Airmen of Note provides a tour deforce night carrier landing with the composition “Like Thunder.”

The band will pay tribute to all service personnel, past and present, with an armed forces salute from the Army band. A moving arrangement of “America the Beautiful” will be performed by high note trumpet specialist Brent Turney.

People are also reading…

The 70-minute concert in Riverside Park is free and open to all. The rain site is the Cavalier Theater.

The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra is Western Wisconsin's premier big band. Directed by

Greg Balfany, the group is best known through its Jazz in the Park concert series. The LJO mission: to promote, preserve and forward the creation of jazz music through free live performances available to all in our region. LJO operates under fiscal sponsorship from La Crosse Community Foundation.

Learn more at the official LJO website at

lacrossejazzorchestra.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Real estate transfers

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are …

Watch Now: Related Video

Why sharks are important to ocean ecosystems

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News