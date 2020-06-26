La Crosse Jazz Orchestra to host online concert

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra will host its August concert to livestream and include guest artists Matt Turney of Stevens Point and Lexi Lakmann, an Onalaska native and vocalist.
More details will be available soon. The performance will also be available on the new LJO YouTube channel, currently under development. To receive the latest updates, sign up for the Jazz Orchestra's newsletter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today