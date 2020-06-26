You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse Jazz Orchestra to host online concert
0 comments

La Crosse Jazz Orchestra to host online concert

{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra will host its August concert to livestream and include guest artists Matt Turney of Stevens Point and Lexi Lakmann, an Onalaska native and vocalist.

More details will be available soon. The performance will also be available on the new LJO YouTube channel, currently under development. To receive the latest updates, sign up for the Jazz Orchestra's newsletter.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: GOP Leaders on Protests and Capitol Damage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News