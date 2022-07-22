La Crosse Jazz Orchestra to perform many favorites

The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra will perform many of its greatest selections chosen by fans and band members at its third concert in Riverside Park, Sunday at 7 p.m.

Highlights include a tenor sax battle with Mark Heinz and Jeff Erickson on Count Basie’s original “Swing Shift.” Band vocalist Tim Henke’s selections include Paul Anka’s version of “Hello” and Michael Buble’s great version of “Save the Last Dance for Me.” “Whiplash’s” memorable selection “Caravan” didn’t make our Hollywood show but will feature Rich MacDonald in the lead role on drums. Band leader, Greg Balfany will hold forth on saxophonist Marshall Royal’s memorable ballad version of “What Kind of Fool Am I.” The entire four man trombone section will take some swings at “Dinner for One” a great jazz arrangement from Romanian composer Peter Herbolzheimer.