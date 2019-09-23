The Coulee Region is putting a new focus on the well-being of the area's growing senior population.
On Monday, city officials announced La Crosse's designation as an AARP Age Friendly Community, kicking off the Thriving Livable La Crosse initiative. La Crosse will be the fifth city in Wisconsin to be accepted to the Age-Friendly Network, joining Wausau, Sheboygan, Greendale and Shorewood.
Being headed by the local AARP Livable Community Team in collaboration with the city of La Crosse, Thriving Liveable La Crosse aspires to make the city a safe, welcoming and well-equipped home for community members with attention to the aging demographics' needs in relation to environmental, financial and social factors.
"We know the number of older people is going to be around 25% of the population in La Crosse by 2030, so we envision making La Crosse a better place in which to grow old," says local AARP team member Cindy Killion. "Enhancing the quality of life for older people is going to enhance the community for everybody so they can stay here as they age. It’s extremely important that the city of La Crosse is committed to working on the initiative"
The initiative's Livable La Crosse for All Committee members include Jack Zabrowski of the city Planning and Development Department and aging population experts and advocates Sara Wrobel, Kathy Helgerson, Noreen Holmes and Larry White. Killion and Darrin Wasniewski will also be part of the project, along with a steering committee of local individuals and professionals.
"The Livable La Crosse for All Committee is so excited to be collaboratively working with the diverse and talented individuals volunteering their time and energy on the steering committee for the Thriving. Livable. La Crosse initiative," Wrobel said.
The AARP Network, an institutional affiliate of the World Health Organization’s Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities, in 2018 approached the city of La Crosse to conduct a survey of residents age 45 and older as a prelude to joining the network. Partnering with Community Heart & Soul, a resident-driven city and town improvement initiative from the Orton Family Foundation, committee members offered questionnaires, garnering 745 responses. Key survey findings include:
You have free articles remaining.
- 95% listed the availability of trustworthy and affordable home repair contractors who do quality work as extremely or very important
- 92% said they are looking for a home that will help them live independently as they age
- 97% stated that well-lit safe streets and intersections for all users was extremely or very important
- 92% stated reliable public transportation was extremely or very important
- 92% responded that sidewalks that are in good condition is extremely or very important
- 93% responded that well-maintained public buildings and facilities accessible to different physical abilities was extremely or very important
- 80% indicated that they are very or somewhat willing to share their knowledge and skills through mentoring
- La Crosse residents age 45 and older have lived in the La Crosse community for an average of 32 years
"Affordable housing and transportation options as well as supportive community features and services will increase personal independence for everyone, allow residents to age in place and foster citizen engagement in the community’s civic, economic and social life," Killion says. "It will create a community in which everybody, of all ages, wants to live and remain."
La Crosse currently rates 63 out of 100 on the AARP's livability index, with its highest category score, a 72, in social and civic engagement and its lowest score, a 55, in neighborhood access to life, work and play.
The survey results will be used for the planning phase of the Thriving Livable La Crosse initiative, with two years allocated to composing an action plan aimed at improvements to eight "livability domains" which influence the quality of life for aging residents:
- Outdoor spaces and buildings: Availability of safe and accessible recreational facilities
- Transportation: Safe and affordable modes of private and public transit
- Housing: Range of housing options for older residents, the ability to age in place and a home modification program
- Social participation: Access for older adults to leisure and cultural activities, and opportunities for social and civic engagement with both peers and younger people
- Respect and social inclusion: Programs to promote ethnic and cultural diversity, as well as multigenerational interaction and dialogue
- Civic participation and employment: Paid work and volunteer activities for older adults, and opportunities to engage in the creation of policies relevant to their lives
- Communication and information: Access to technology that helps older people connect with their community, friends and family
- Community support and health services: Access to homecare services, health clinics and programs that promote wellness and active aging.
Once the plan is approved by the World Health Organization, the following three years will be dedicated to implementation and evaluation, with a progress report submitted to AARP at the conclusion of the term. Year five and beyond will focus on continuous improvements.
"The end result of the initiative is creating a La Crosse where people of all ages can live and age in this city we call home," Wrobel says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.