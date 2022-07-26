La Crosse joins law enforcement for Speed Awareness Day

Local law enforcement agencies are alarmed at the increase in speed-related traffic crashes and have launched a new enforcement campaign.

Law enforcement from six states, including Wisconsin and Minnesota, have designated Wednesday, July 27 as Speed Awareness Day. La Crosse Police Department chief Shawn Kudron said his officers will partner with the Wisconsin State Patrol to reduce speeding and promote safe driving.

"We want to raise awareness and save lives," Kudron said. "Speed limits are put in place to protect all road users."

The campaign is an effort to address the increase in speeding and moving violations that coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding is involved in roughly one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. NHTSA reports traffic deaths in 2021 increased by 10.5% to 42,915. They represent the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase since nationwide data has been compiled.

According to NHTSA, drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt, driving under the influence or using a cell phone while driving.

Organizers of the campaign say speeding involves more than just breaking the law. Other consequences include:

Greater potential for loss of vehicle control

Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment

Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger

Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries

Economic implications of a speed-related crash

Increased fuel consumption/cost

Kudron said the campaign involves both enforcement and education.

"Speed Awareness Day Enforcement Campaign is a twofold approach to increase zero-tolerance enforcement with effective communication to road users on the importance of obeying the speed limit," he said. "It is all drivers' responsibility to drive safely."