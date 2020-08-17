La Crosse joins state in testing wastewater for novel coronavirus

Staff at the La Crosse wastewater treatment facility will begin testing for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus — the virus causing COVID-19 — joining a statewide effort to better understand its spread and risk levels in the community.
"Anything we can do to help learn more about this virus is a good thing," said Bernie Lenz, the city's utilities manager.
The new study, conducted by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene and funded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, will help provide a snapshot of the virus in the community, and is supplemental to existing public health monitoring systems.
The state has invited municipalities across the state to join in the sampling of their wastewater.
La Crosse will participate by taking weekly samples from the facility, which will then be shipped to the WSLH lab to be tested for the genetic material of the virus.
Because the wastewater treatment facility is a central location where many sanitary sewer systems connect and mix, the sampling will be an overall look at the community, and a breakdown of individual households or businesses won't be possible.
Specifically, officials hope the program can help communities determine whether transmission of the virus is increasing or decreasing, by following trends of the concentration of the virus over time, and also provide a potential early warning of COVID-19 circulating in a community.
Because many who become infected with the virus are often asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms, they aren't being tested to see if they are carriers.
But because the novel strand of the coronavirus causing COVID-19 can be present in fecal matter, according to the WSLH, this sampling can help fill that testing gap.
All sampling and shipping materials will be provided by the state, and all testing of the wastewater will be done at the state lab.
The program is set to start this summer, and anticipated to run for a full calendar year.
Results from the sampling will be released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and each participating facility and their local health departments across the state will receive their own individual report with testing results.
