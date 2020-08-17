La Crosse joins state in testing wastewater for novel coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Staff at the La Crosse wastewater treatment facility will begin testing for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus — the virus causing COVID-19 — joining a statewide effort to better understand its spread and risk levels in the community.

"Anything we can do to help learn more about this virus is a good thing," said Bernie Lenz, the city's utilities manager.

The new study, conducted by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene and funded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, will help provide a snapshot of the virus in the community, and is supplemental to existing public health monitoring systems.

The state has invited municipalities across the state to join in the sampling of their wastewater.

La Crosse will participate by taking weekly samples from the facility, which will then be shipped to the WSLH lab to be tested for the genetic material of the virus.

Because the wastewater treatment facility is a central location where many sanitary sewer systems connect and mix, the sampling will be an overall look at the community, and a breakdown of individual households or businesses won't be possible.