For the 48th year, the La Crosse Kiwanis Club has awarded 10 area high school seniors with scholarships. Recipients, selected by the staff of their respective schools, are "achievers in their own way and just all-around good kids," according to a press release from the club. Kiwanis awarded a total of $3,000 split among the following recipients:
Samuel Kearney, Aquinas High School; Olivia Schroeder, Bangor High School; Nathan Yang, Central High School; Matthew Weihrouch, Coulee Christian High School; Shyleeann Xiong, Holmen High School; Chantell Loomis, La Crescent High School; Chris McGaff, Logan High School; Justin Miller, Luther High School; Sanjana Xiong, Onalaska High School; and Abigail Buehner, West Salem High School.