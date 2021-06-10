La Crosse Kiwanis Club awards scholarships

For the 46th year, the La Crosse Kiwanis Club has awarded 10 area high school seniors with scholarships.
Recipients, selected by the staff of their respective schools, are “achievers in their own way and just all-around good kids.”
Kiwanis announced the following scholarship recipients:
Gavin McCormick, Aquinas High School; Dustin Heitkamp, Bangor High School; Bethany Zumach, Central High School; Abigail Gerstenberger, Coulee Christian High School; Derek Russell, Holmen High School; Ashley Muenzenberger, La Crescent High School; Juniper Merrell-Brownfield, Logan High School; Hannah Larson, Luther High School; Jordan Groshek, Onalaska High School; and Onnastasia Stratton, West Salem High School.
