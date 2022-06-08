La Crosse Kiwanis Club Awards Scholarships

For the 47th year, the La Crosse Kiwanis Club has awarded 10 area high school seniors with scholarships. Recipients, selected by the staff of their respective schools, are “achievers in their own way and just all-around good kids.”
Kiwanis announced the recipients of this year’s scholarships:
Andrew Genelin, Aquinas High School; Maxwell Kulp, Bangor High School; Kylee Zeeb, Central High School; Judah Moser, Coulee Christian High School; Mai Song Xiong, Holmen High School; Abbey Spagl, La Crescent High School; Morgan Thoren, Logan High School; Eli Bolstad, Luther High School; Isaiah Siegel, Onalaska High School; and Edward Schmitz, West Salem High School.