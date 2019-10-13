Formed as the 171st Kiwanis club in the U.S. on Oct. 27, 1919, The La Crosse Kiwanis will celebrate 100 years of operation this month — and a century of giving back to the community to fulfill a tenet of their mission: “Changing the world, one child at a time.”
Lori Dubczak, president of the local club, described the impact from “the ripples of helping one child.”
“We do things not on a grand scale,” she said, but rather on the level of helping the individual student or family, and watching the impact on both the community and their own members.
“The service work Kiwanians do,” she said, “builds an understanding of the students with special needs and their parents.”
Kiwanis International, host of more than 600,000 adult and youth members worldwide, partnered with the La Crosse Club to donate a total of $6,000 to the Trane All-Abilities Park. The park hosted the Kiwanis 45th annual “Special Day for Special Kids.”
Club member Mary Jo Werner described it as a facility to encourage physical activity and socialization in children of all ages with special needs. “The oldest person attending was 83,” she said, “which means we are all kids at heart.”
“These people have attended for so many years,” Dubczak said, “that we’re almost like family.”
This extension of aid to the community is rooted in the earliest years of Kiwanis, when the leaders chose to adjust the purpose of the club from a member-benefit society to a group devoted to serving others.
The objectives of Kiwanis are to prioritize the social and spiritual, live the “Golden Rule,” build better communities and form enduring friendships, all in pursuit of developing and supporting the citizenship of their community.
“The Kiwanis organization has a goal of serving those who need it. We lift up those who need a hand and are happy and proud to do it,” Werner said.
This ideal shows through in the multitude of service missions the club has participated in.
Alongside partnerships of tetanus-eliminating projects with UNICEF and educational technology access with the Autism Foundation, club members have built handicap-accessible fishing piers, displays and paths for natural attractions, and funded scholarships for area high school seniors.
Funds raised through peanut sales, Riverfest pop stands and radio days amount to nearly $10,000 annually, and the work of Kiwanis members doesn’t go unrecognized.
The club hosted its annual President’s Banquet last month to elect officers and board members, including Co-Presidents Glenda Lee and Lori Dubczak, Co-President Elects Jon Ellefson and Jared Leis, Secretary Aubrey Flick and Treasurer Kevin Leslie.
At the banquet, awards were also presented to members who have have performed outstanding service work during the last year. Jon Ellefson received the 2018 Kiwanian of the Year award, and the Legion of Honor Award was presented to Dick Staats as thanks for his service of 50 years.
Service projects included bell ringing for the Salvation Army, food basket and mobile meal distribution, highway clean-up on Highway 16, producing chewy treats for the Humane Society and ushering for the La Crosse Community Theater.
However, the Kiwanis do not seek to attention with their work. “Our biggest drawback is that we don’t do a lot of self-promotion. We are quieter in what we do,” Werner said.
Community groups looking for help with service hours and donations can reach out to the Kiwanis through the direct messaging of their Facebook page. Community members interested in learning about, joining or donating to the La Crosse Kiwanis Club can visit lackiwanis.tripod.com or contact Dave Curtis at 608-784-2684.
"The Kiwanis organization has a goal of serving those who need it. We lift up those who need a hand and are happy and proud to do it." Mary Jo Werner, member
