The La Crosse Redevelopment Authority on Thursday selected Vendi Advertising to provide marketing and public relations services associated with the Riverside North project.
While the contract has yet to be finalized, the group agreed to pay Vendi an estimated $73,750 to $89,250 in RDA funds over the life of the project for a variety of communications services, including a custom-designed, mobile-responsive website, videos to explain the project and brand development.
Vendi’s work, along with master developer Wired Properties of Milwaukee, will allow the RDA to connect with residents to build long-term sustainability for what is essentially a new neighborhood in the city, said RDA chair Adam Hatfield.
“We looked at Riverside North as being a legacy project for La Crosse. This is not for any specific group or individuals or business. This really is inclusive,” Hatfield said.
The 65-acre property where the La Crosse, Black and Mississippi rivers meet includes about 35 acres of developable land and 15 acres of wetlands. The former site of a Mobil Oil plant, it’s considered one of the last prime development areas in the city.
Hatfield compared Riverside North to neighborhoods like Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Washburn and the way people there reestablished the neighborhoods.
The first priority is establishing the website to share information on the project itself as it takes off, then pivoting it into building awareness of Riverside North as a neighborhood with housing and business opportunities, as well as neighborhood amenities like parks and walking trails.
“This isn’t just a promotion of places to buy things and places to live. This really is about establishing it as a place where people can play also, similar to Riverside Park,” Hatfield said.
The RDA chose Vendi due to its experience in taking a comprehensive look at branding and logo development, as well as reaching out to engage people digitally.
“Given Vendi’s team and experience, they stood out,” Hatfield said.
The RDA is also working on refining a master plan for the site, developed by Wired Properties, Rinka Chung Architects and Short Elliot Henderson. The plan is designed to give potential developers a process that’s easy to navigate with predictable zoning and parking standards.
