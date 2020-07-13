La Crosse Labor Day parade canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual Labor Day parade and festival in La Crosse have been canceled for 2020 because of COVID-19.

The Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO made the announcement Monday, calling off what would have been the 129th year for the parade. The group hopes to hold a virtual event this year.

“2020 will continue to look different for a lot of Coulee Region residents, but we are committed to using the tools at our disposal to recognize Labor Day and its meaning” said Tyler Tubbs, president of the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

“It obviously saddens us to make such an announcement, but the cancelation will not hold us back from continuing to develop collective power and solidarity in Western Wisconsin,” said Bill Brockmiller, webmaster for the Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO and AFT 4999 treasurer. “Whether we gather online or in-person, we’ll continue to engage active and retiree members by encouraging them to connect with each other and with community and elected officials in safe and healthy ways.”

La Crosse's first Labor Day Parade was in 1891, and 2020 marks only the eighth time the parade was not held. Previous years without a parade were in 1896, 1897, 1899, 1922, 1923, 1924 and 1965.

Officials said the local labor movement continues to work to safeguard the health and safety of all laborers, including workers on the front lines of the public health crisis.