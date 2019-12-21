La Crosse lawmakers back bill that would alert communities to tainted water

It took an open records request and nearly three months for the county to get more information from the DNR — another source of frustration among local officials.

La Crosse County then sent letters to about 2,000 households around the Babcock facility, warning of potentially tainted well water. Nearly a third of the private wells that were subsequently tested had elevated levels of nitrates.

These revelations triggered a series of public meetings and caused families to turn to bottled water and reverse osmosis systems.

Four years after officials became aware of the problem, said county health director Jennifer Rombalski, they are not much closer to a solution.

“In terms of contamination, we’re certainly not where we want to be,” she said. “It’s a really challenging problem, and it takes a long time to fix. We’re just encouraging people to get their wells tested annually, so they can be in the know about the quality of their water.”

While doctors and scientists are still studying the health effects of consuming nitrates, it is clear that infants and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable.

Some studies have linked nitrate consumption with diabetes, thyroid disease and some types of cancer.

