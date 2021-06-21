La Crosse leaders aim to use Houska Park as safe place for unsheltered

In La Crosse, Cameron Park in the city’s downtown has often been a central location for those without permanent housing to seek shelter — which has caused some strife between the community and businesses, and often resulted in tickets.
Now officials are allowing those who choose to sleep outside to camp out at nearby Houska Park without fear of being ticketed by police, which they say will both protect them and allow them more space to access services and supports.
“Obviously there’s nothing ideal about this, but it wound up being the best solution we could find where we could create a centralized location where folks could feel secure, where they weren’t feeling like they were getting pushed out of everywhere that they were,” said La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds. “It seems to be at this point, I feel pretty confident that we’re achieving something along the lines of what we had intended.”
“This was a matter of trying to facilitate the different organizations that provide different support systems to the homeless population and a lot of those services were being delivered in Cameron Park,” said La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department Directory Jay Odegaard.
“With the logistical layout of Cameron, and the other uses associated with it,” he said, such as the Farmer’s Market and a nearby school, “I had encouraged them to use their services at Houska Park.”
Houska Park is located on an island along the Mississippi River on the South Side of La Crosse. It contains a dog park, ball fields and is next to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. It’s a little over a mile from Cameron Park, and by road has a bit of a roundabout access point, but does have a biking and walking trail that cuts through just south of City Brewery.
The space will serve as a central zone where those experiencing homelessness can feel safe accessing many services, where they won’t be ticketed, kicked out or feel societal stigmas, and where even more services will likely be able to be directed, officials said.
It won’t be just a transfer of people who sleep in Cameron Park, either, but is hopeful to draw in individuals who sleep in more secluded or isolated spots around the city.
“If they’re choosing to be outdoors then give them a little dignity with that,” said Julie McDermid, an advocate for the unsheltered. “A little more space to breathe.”
The initiative began before a man is suspected to have died by overdose in Cameron Park last week, city officials said, and is not in response to that event. Reynolds said it was a move that city staff approached him with on one of his first days in office several months ago.
When asked about the potential implications of encouraging a community that faces a lot of stigma and has faced abuse in the La Crosse community, to seek services at a less central location, officials said it was not an “out of sight, out of mind” solution.
“The main thing with (choosing) Houska,” Odegaard said, “is the amount of space and the road access that doesn’t impede a parking issue like some of our other parks, and yet it’s still in close proximity to the services that many of these people utilize.”
Reynolds, who put housing and homelessness at the forefront of his campaign last year, said the initiative alternatively brings more attention to solving the issue of homelessness, saying more people are talking about it since more and more people have moved to Houska Park.
“I understand how that could be perceived that way, but this has certainly drawn far more attention than had we continued to ignore the folks” camping in scattered parks, wooded areas, sleeping on benches and more, he said. “I think this is just drawing more attention to the needs of the community.”
There is no policy in place for this initiative, and instead it is more of an understanding that it will be an area where those without housing can stay safely.
Specifically, the park will serve as a better landing pad for services such as the St. Clare Health Mission mobile medical truck, volunteers who bring meals and other supplies to the community, programming and more. Those who inhabit the space will also have a few more freedoms than they did at Cameron Park, one official said, such as having a grill.
The park also has a shelter with electricity, water, washing stations, port-o-potties and more, something other spaces in the city didn’t accommodate.
“Basically, we’re allowing them to stay there without pushing them out,” Reynolds said.
In 2017, the city worked to evacuate what was known as “Tent City,” an encampment which had at that time existed north of Riverside Park for several years. The city said this time they are not looking to repeat history.
Officials said it is not the goal to make this a sanctioned, permanent encampment, but more of a bridge while the community works out long-term solutions to combat homelessness.
Odegaard said it’s not an official “program,” but just word-of-mouth assistance like that they would give any other park user as the custodians of the parks.
“Our staff probably has more interaction with this population than a lot of people understand,” he said. “We continue to have conversations and just talk to people and recently, just kind of trying to look at working as far as what can be provided, like we do with any parkgoers. What amenities are people looking for and what creates a safe environment?
“It’s a situation that needs to be addressed, and I think while this is by no means the solution, it is a step in the right direction,” Odegaard said.
Reynolds emphasized that it’s only one step in a long process of continuously working to address homelessness by getting a clearer picture of how large the community is what needs they may have.
“People who are unsheltered, they tend to go to places where they’re not going to be harassed, where they’re not going to be kicked out,” Reynolds said. “And then we forget about them.”
Reynolds emphasized that the summer is the right time to start acting on housing issues, as it’s a time when people often forget what it might be like to sleep outside in winter. Instead, he said, as more people find shelter in public spaces during the warm months it causes strife between communities, and by the time it becomes colder it’s too late to make a plan.
“And we just keep repeating this same disastrous cycle over and over again. And what we’re going to be doing is making sure we’re not repeating that cycle over and over again,” Reynolds said.
The city has a self-imposed — and unofficial — deadline to create more options for safe shelter by the time it gets colder this year, Reynolds said, and that there is no date when people will be asked to leave Houska Park.
Reynolds is also making good on one of his specific campaign promises by hiring a homeless coordinator in city hall. The job description is finished and the hiring process begins next week, he said.
On top of that, the city plans to use some of its American Rescue Plan dollars to address housing and homelessness in the city, all while the new coordinator will serve as a cohesive leader to ensure the city, county, nonprofits and other communities are working as a stronger, unified force rather than individually.
“That coordinator is essentially going to be someone who is marshalling resources and making sure that everybody is working towards the common goal of getting people in homes, and that is not something that’s been done in the city of La Crosse before,” Reynolds said, or by other stakeholders.
“We’ve just been nibbling away at the edges and doing a little bit of this and a little bit of that, and some good initiatives here and there, but never a comprehensive ‘everyone get together and work together’ on addressing the homelessness within our community,” he said. “So that’s where we’re starting.”
Reynolds emphasized that there have been a number of passionate city, county and nonprofit players who have worked hard to address homelessness, and this will only build off that past work.
“If you go to Houska Park,” Reynolds said, there are already around 40 tents set up and around 60 people, and growing. “It’s clear that we have not done enough to effectively address homelessness in our community in any kind of way.
“So this will continue to be one of the highest priorities that I have as long as I’m mayor,” he said. “Making sure that we’re continually addressing this. There’s no stop in place, we’re going to continue addressing this.”
McDermid said it’s her understanding that the initiative has been successful so far, and that negative incidents involving the homeless community have gone down “drastically” in recent weeks.
“I think it’s been a step in the right direction,” Odegaard said. “I really do.”
For those looking to aid and support those experiencing homelessness, advocates often encourage joining or volunteering for an existing group or program. The Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness has a list of resources on its website at EndHomelessnessLaCrosse.org.