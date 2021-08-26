La Crosse leaders call on Congress to act stronger on climate change

La Crosse area leaders called on members of Congress to take bolder action on climate change at an event Thursday.
At the event, which was hosted by Citizen Action of Wisconsin and Building Back Together at Western Technical College, local officials and activists spoke out on the ways climate change is impacting the region, urging for more initiatives to combat the crisis.
Speakers spoke about the climate initiatives already underway in the area, such as solar panels and electric buses, but said that as communities face harder budgets, they'll need more help to continue these efforts.
"We have an entire population within La Crosse that are saying yes to sustainability," said Mayor Mitch Reynolds, but that city also needs to fund things such as fire departments, bike infrastructure and parks in an equitable way.
"And frankly we don't have enough resources to do that," Reynolds said.
"I'm proud of what Western's done, but like everyone else we need to be doing more," said Casey Meehan, the school's director of Sustainability and Resilience. "We need to be doing a lot more, and to do more our communities need more support from our elected officials in order to mitigate and adapt to the crisis that we're up against here. And we need that support now."
The speakers directly pointed to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and its accompanying $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that the House advanced earlier this week. Both funding packages include more climate resources, and speakers said they would help the environment and the economy by producing more jobs.
But they still wanted more, and specifically drew on climate change impacts directly facing the La Crosse area, such as flooding.
Abby Siakpere, a student and environmental activist, spoke about the PFAS crisis impacting French Island where she lives, and called for more investment into the aging water infrastructure in the area.
While speaking, Siakpere placed a white board in front of the podium that read "day zero" on it, a reference to the water crisis that almost left Cape Town, South Africa, without water — a day that would have been dubbed day zero.
"While Cape Town kicked their 'day zero' can down the road, if aggressive action is not taken regarding our own water crisis we as a community could face our very own day zero," Siakpere said.
The activists called for specific investments into infrastructure, education and renewable energy, and largely thanked Wisconsin Democrats Rep. Ron Kind and Sen. Tammy Baldwin for supporting the funding moving through Congress, and called for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson to support it as well.
Volunteers decorated a banner reading "jobs, justice, climate" with traced handprints, which was then delivered to Kind's office, along with other artwork and a letter asking for even bolder action on climate.