La Crosse leaders call on Congress to act stronger on climate change

La Crosse area leaders called on members of Congress to take bolder action on climate change at an event Thursday.

At the event, which was hosted by Citizen Action of Wisconsin and Building Back Together at Western Technical College, local officials and activists spoke out on the ways climate change is impacting the region, urging for more initiatives to combat the crisis.

Speakers spoke about the climate initiatives already underway in the area, such as solar panels and electric buses, but said that as communities face harder budgets, they'll need more help to continue these efforts.

"We have an entire population within La Crosse that are saying yes to sustainability," said Mayor Mitch Reynolds, but that city also needs to fund things such as fire departments, bike infrastructure and parks in an equitable way.

"And frankly we don't have enough resources to do that," Reynolds said.

"I'm proud of what Western's done, but like everyone else we need to be doing more," said Casey Meehan, the school's director of Sustainability and Resilience. "We need to be doing a lot more, and to do more our communities need more support from our elected officials in order to mitigate and adapt to the crisis that we're up against here. And we need that support now."