La Crosse leaders during virtual town hall on policing: More talk, and more action

It includes the department's records on trainings, such as how to respond to an individual having a mental health crisis and how to interact with marginalized communities.

But logging the training hours is not enough, panelists agreed.

"The training is step three and step four. What is step one and two? What needs to happen before that? To me, that's the key," said panelist Pelli Lee.

The first steps are acknowledging the pain that systemic racism has caused on communities of color, one panelist responded.

"Before we can move forward and do things differently, we have to understand where we went wrong, and right those wrongs," said Isaac Hoffman.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Police Chief Allen Hill said the education on the history of racism in policing is lacking among police training, noting that some of the first police officers were policing Black slaves, and that he was shocked he hadn't learned about historic acts of police brutality in his training.

But it's also actively practicing what police officers learn in those trainings, panelists said, many calling for continued education and often renewing the trainings.