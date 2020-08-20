La Crosse leaders during virtual town hall on policing: More talk, and more action

La Crosse's first of a series of virtual town halls and events set the stage for continued growth for the community as local leaders discussed and fielded questions from viewers about policing practices in the area.
Eight panelists spoke during the two-hour virtual event that discussed a range of topics: from police training, to implicit biases, the historical trauma Black citizens have faced, to defunding police departments and diversity among police forces, and more.
Though the topics ranged on how to fix policing practices and racism in policing for the community, solutions continued to round back to starting the work together, and starting to develop real change now.
"I know it sounds too simple, too good to be true, but it starts with a conversation. It starts with just talking, it starts with a relationship," said panelist Chauncy Turner. "Avenues like this are what we need to keep alive."
But panelists agreed that it wasn't just coming together and having these conversations, but starting to bring about real change, even if small, that could lead to ripple effects down the road.
"Sometimes folks become disengaged because they don't believe that change could happen or that it will happen," said panelist Isaac Hoffman.
"Ultimately this is excellent to have this conversation, but action needs to occur," he continued. "If change starts to happen, and people start to notice and take notice, that might change their idea about the system."
Driving that home, panelists noted action they thought local officials could take immediately to begin this ripple effect, such as training officers to reassure citizens they are safe in police presence, developing more relationship-building events, focusing on young citizens, educating officers on systemic racism, and practicing accountability.
Here are specific topics on policing and racism in the community that panelists discussed:
Training police officers
After several protests in the community after George Floyd was murdered by police in Minneapolis, the La Crosse Police Department launched a web page dedicated to transparency as a first step to better practices.
It includes the department's records on trainings, such as how to respond to an individual having a mental health crisis and how to interact with marginalized communities.
But logging the training hours is not enough, panelists agreed.
"The training is step three and step four. What is step one and two? What needs to happen before that? To me, that's the key," said panelist Pelli Lee.
The first steps are acknowledging the pain that systemic racism has caused on communities of color, one panelist responded.
"Before we can move forward and do things differently, we have to understand where we went wrong, and right those wrongs," said Isaac Hoffman.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Police Chief Allen Hill said the education on the history of racism in policing is lacking among police training, noting that some of the first police officers were policing Black slaves, and that he was shocked he hadn't learned about historic acts of police brutality in his training.
But it's also actively practicing what police officers learn in those trainings, panelists said, many calling for continued education and often renewing the trainings.
Leaders called for more police training on implicit biases, education on the history of systemic racism and responding to calls in ways that let citizens know they are safe.
Police-community relations
A broader issue with policing that the panelists discussed was building stronger relationships between police officers and the community.
The La Crosse Police Department has made moves to improve these connections as a way to be community resources and less like responders to crime, like its neighborhood and school resource officer programs, and events like National Nights Out, intended to connect officers with residents.
Panelists said that the events were a start, but hosting them more often, using them with more intention, and making them more approachable could help improve their efforts.
"I'm looking for police officers to come to us," said panelist Jazzma Holland. Another panelist compared it to a candidate running for Congress trying to connect with their constituents they serve.
Some panelists suggested hosting block parties, inviting police officers to attend group meetings, and making an effort to meet with the groups whose relationships need the most help — and that police officers don't show up in uniforms — all as ways to start.
“You’re more invested. This is your community, you want it to do better, you want it to thrive. These are your neighbors," panelist Ebony Hyter said, "so you’re working extra hard.”
Building this relationship between the police force and the community members also includes increasing the department's diversity.
"We want to reflect the community we serve," Police Chief Shawn Kudron said.
Currently, the La Crosse Police Department is largely made up of white officers. To increase the diversity, Kudron said they are accepting applications for new officers constantly and expanding recruitment efforts statewide.
Individual members of the community also play a part in building these relationships, panelists said, and that folks should be constantly advocating, connecting, learning and working to be better, while remaining optimistic while attempting to bridge gaps.
"If we do more, that negative mindset still dilutes what's happening. It dilutes the opportunity," Turner said, noting that "so much fruit" can come from remaining optimistic for the betterment of the community.
Defunding the police
Panelists handled the topic of defunding the police department, many of them noting that other niche community resources could help create a safer environment by use of that funding, including social workers, community outreach groups, mental health providers, counselors and more.
The idea “absolutely has to happen, and should be part of the solution," Hoffman said.
"We have experts in the community. We have social workers, we have organizations," Lee said. "We have many agencies who can step in and help students."
"So give the people the power to help," he added, "and that's when issues can be solved too."
