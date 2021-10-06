La Crosse leaf drop-off sites open for season Oct. 15, city-wide collection begins Oct. 25

Fall is here and lawncare is officially shifting from frequent mows to managing falling leaves, and the city is offering multiple options to aid in leaf removal.

La Crosse's eight leaf drop-off sites will be open for the season starting Oct. 15, the city announced this week, and the city-wide leaf collection will begin Oct. 25.

The drop-off sites will stay open for the season until further notice, and the city is reminding residents to empty and take all bags and containers with them, only leaving the leaves behind at the sites. Each site will be marked by orange snow fencing aside from Isle La Plume.

Residents looking to drop leaves off can do so at the following sites:

Hummingbird Road off of County B

Wittenberg Park parking lot

South end of West Copeland Park, near boat harbor

Myrick Park parking lot, east of gun shelter

Isle La Plume

Trane parking lot at 16th Street South, west of Rosie's Diner

Shelby Ball Field parking lot off of 33rd Street

East end of Sunnyside Drive, off of Highway 35

The city will release a map of collection routes online once it begins its city-wide collection later in the month. That program will run until Nov. 19.

In addition, the city has an ongoing "Leaf It" campaign, which encourages residents to mulch their leaves rather than remove them. Mulching can be done by mowing over the leaves, chopping them up and scattering them across the lawn which acts as a fertilizer.

Those interested in participating in the campaign can register with the city and receive an official "Leaf It" yard sign.

