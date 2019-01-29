La Crosse libraries, schools, other public spots closing due to the cold

There's a growing list of public places that will close because of the dangerous cold roaring into the Coulee Region Tuesday evening.
All three branches of the La Crosse Public Library will close at 6 p.m. Tuesday and won’t reopen until noon Thursday.
Library director Kelly Krieg-Sigman said. “After 34 years of running libraries, this is the first time I’ve ever closed one because of the cold."
The Children's Museum of La Crosse also will be closed on Wednesday due to the extreme cold.
Several restaurants also have announced plans to close at some point during the deep freeze.
So, before you venture out, please be safe and make sure the place you're heading will be open.
Experts are urging caution as a mass of arctic air envelopes La Crosse and much of the Upper Midwest this week, plunging temperatures to historic lows.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse is forecasting wind chills between 40 and 60 below zero Tuesday through Thursday — conditions that can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes and that have not been seen since 1996.
The brutal cold prompted most area school districts to call off both Tuesday and Wednesday classes. Meanwhile, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has cancelled classes from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday.
Classes at Viterbo University will be cancelled beginning at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and the entire day on Wednesday.
Western Technical College is closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and no classes will be held Wednesday.
Alma Center-Humbird-Merrilan, Alma, Aquinas, Arcadia, Bangor, Black River Falls, Blair-Taylor, Cochrane-Fountain City, Cashton, De Soto, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Gilmanton, Hillsboro, Holmen, Independence, La Crosse, La Farge, Luther, Mauston, Melrose-Mindoro, Necedah, New Lisbon, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton, Onalaska, Prairie du Chien, Sparta, Tomah, West Salem, Westby and Whitehall schools in Wisconsin have all cancelled both Tuesday and Wednesday classes. Royall is closed Tuesday.
Caledonia, Houston, La Crescent, Lewiston-Altura, Spring Grove and Winona school in Minnesota are closed Tuesday and Wednesday, as are Allamakee Community Schools in Iowa.
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has called of classes after 5 p.m. Tuesday, and all Wednesday classes are canceled. Western Technical College is open Tuesday and monitoring conditions.
Senior dining sites in La Crosse and Monroe are closed both Tuesday and Wednesday.
“These wind chills are very dangerous and potentially life-threatening,” the service said in a statement early Monday. “If you must go outside during this cold, dress in multiple layers and be sure to cover all exposed skin. Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, and bring your pets inside if possible.”
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency because of snow and impending dangerously cold temperatures.
Evers signed the order Monday that directs all state agencies to assist if any emergency response and recovery efforts are needed because of the snowstorm and cold that has hit Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan and other Midwestern states.
Evers is also activating the Wisconsin National Guard to assist with local emergency responders, if necessary. Wisconsin state offices remained open on Monday.
The Coulee Region Humane Society warns that people should take special care of animals.
Leanne McMahon, a customer relations associate with the shelter, said people should let their pets inside and keep them there. If people must walk their dogs, she said, they should bundle them in cold weather gear and limit exposure to a few minutes.
People who find lost or stray animals are asked to follow the usual procedure: bring them to the shelter or call animal control.
“They have thicker coats,” McMahon said, “but they feel it just like we do.”
Frigid weather also puts additional stress on farm animals.
While many species are well-suited for winter conditions, it’s important for farmers to ensure their animals have appropriate water, feed and shelter on particularly cold days, according to the University of Wisconsin-Extension.
Water should be kept at 40 degrees or warmer to prevent freezing, and feed should be abundant so that young or weak animals do not lose out on their rations.
Young, weak or sick animals might require special care, and animals that live primarily indoors might need extra protections when exposed to the cold.
The American Red Cross, meanwhile, has safety tips for people using alternative methods to heat their homes.
People should snuff out fireplace fires and turn off space heaters before leaving the room or going to bed, the group says. They should also avoid operating a generator while indoors, including in a basement or garage, and relying on stoves or ovens to provide heat.
The Red Cross also recommends that homeowners run water from their faucets at regular intervals, to keep their pipes from freezing.
As it hangs around the next few days, this blast of cold air will stop some institutions in their tracks, while others soldier on as usual.
Schools across the Coulee Region were closed Monday after an overnight snowstorm, and there will likely be delays and cancellations due to the incoming wind chills.
The United States Post Office, on the other hand, intends to live up to its unofficial motto — even if that motto says nothing about 40 below. Unless a road is impassable with snow, people should expect their mail to arrive on schedule, officials say.
“It’s more difficult if walkways aren’t clear, and your fingers don’t move quite as well in the cold, but these are professional mail carriers,” said Wade Adams, postmaster of La Crosse. “The post office takes pride in being out there every day. We plan on making all of our deliveries.”
Schools in Coulee Region closed Monday, and snowfall totals in the region ranged from 4 to 10 inches.
Temperatures were expected to fall below zero overnight and might not get back above zero until Friday, with wind chill values expected to be lower than minus-35 at times through Thursday night.
“We’re going to be feeling it big time,” Jeff Masters, meteorology director at the private Weather Underground, told the Associated Press. “It’s going to be the coldest air in five years.”
Masters said the cold snap is due to the polar vortex — the gigantic circular upper air weather pattern in the Arctic region enveloping the North Pole — splitting into three pieces in late December because of an occasional weather condition called “sudden stratospheric warming.”
One chunk of that trapped cold air went to Siberia, another to Scandinavia, and the third piece is heading through Canada. On Wednesday, it will be over northern Michigan, he said.
Gov. Tim Walz said Monday he will not call for a statewide closure of Minnesota schools due to the bitter subzero temperatures coming the next few days.
He said he’ll defer instead to local school districts on decisions to open or close “because they know best the conditions in their area and how to keep their students safe.”
The cold will impact much of the eastern half of the country and dive deep into the southern U.S., with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees below normal in Florida.
"The end of January will bring the coldest air of the season for the Midwest and rival the Arctic blast from earlier this week in the Northeast," AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said in a news release.
The last polar vortex to hit the U.S. was five years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
global warming?????
Google the difference between climate change and weather. You are an ignorant annoying Bozo. Are you a right wing nut?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.