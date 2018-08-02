La Crosse County artists are invited to submit their work for the chance to win a $1,000 cash prize, courtesy of Dick Record, the La Crosse Public Library and La Crosse Arts Board.
The group Thursday announced the creation of the Record Award, a new competition for artists living in La Crosse County.
Local artists are invited to submit original artwork inspired by the La Crosse Public Library’s new “Libraries are for Everyone” banner display, which is prominently featured on the front entrance of the Main Street library.
The winning artwork will be reproduced on a 10-foot-by-10-foot banner and will be displayed outside of the Main Street library.
Record has committed to provide prize money for the first several years of the contest, which the library and Arts Board plan to continue annually.
The contest is a continuation of the “Libraries are for Everyone” banner project that the library unveiled in April, an initiative that came from the library’s recent strategic plan as well as from the broader citywide push to foster a welcoming, inclusive and flourishing community.
“We recognize that locally there has been a renewed emphasis on the value and relevance of public art,” said library director Kelly Krieg-Sigman. “We were inspired by the community to create a more welcoming and colorful entrance to the downtown main street Library and to provide art space in a well-known, recognizable, high-traffic public space.”
Krieg-Sigman approached Record to help launch this contest because of his long history as a patron of the local arts community, as a member of the Arts Board and as a supporter of the public library.
Artwork must be submitted electronically to Lewis Kuhlman, the city liaison to the Arts Board, at kuhlmanl@cityoflacrosse.org, by Dec. 30. All submitted artwork will be reviewed by a panel made up of members of the Arts Board. The winning artist will be announced on March 15, with the winning artwork banner unveiled at a ceremony April 8 during National Library Week.
For the full artist prospectus, application details and official contest rules, visit http://www.lacrosselibrary.org/about/record-award or stop by any of the three La Crosse public library locations to pick up an information packet.
