The La Crosse Public Library has a new director.
The La Crosse Library Board Tuesday chose Shanneon Grant, a 25-year veteran of the library who has spent the past two years as the director at the Sparta Free Library, to take the helm after the retirement of Kelly Krieg-Sigman after 34 years leading libraries.
“The Board of Trustees of the La Crosse Public Library is thrilled to announce we have selected Shanneon Grant as the next director of the La Crosse Public Library. Shanneon has the skills and the connection to our community to continue our mission and grow La Crosse Public Library,” said board president Jodi Ehrenberger.
Grant’s connection to the community and leadership skills made her stand out as a candidate, said La Crosse Common Council member Gary Padesky, who is also a member of the library board.
“She lives in La Crosse, she knows the area and she knows the people,” Padesky said. “With all the different things going on at the library and moving forward, she’ll be just a great leader.”
Grant will join the library as it looks to future changes, evaluating options to find a good use for the former museum space in the Main Street branch of the library and combine the South Community Branch with the South Side Senior Center.
“The library and our community are incredibly fortunate to continue our success with a new director who helped get us to where we are now. Shanneon knows the organization and she knows the community,” Krieg-Sigman said.
Krieg-Sigman will retire next week, and Grant will take over Aug. 19. In the meantime, youth services manager Dawn Wacek will serve as interim director.
