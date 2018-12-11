The La Crosse Public Library Board Tuesday took a step toward renovating the south branch and combining it with a South Side senior center as it narrowed down potential design bids to four.
The bids came in last month following the direction of an ad hoc senior center subcommittee, which determined in March that the city's best option would be to fix up the Harry J. Olson Senior Center and combine the South Side Community Center and La Crosse Public Library South Branch. The La Crosse Common Council instructed city staff in May to research cost options for combining the two aging city facilities.
The board received nine responses to a request for proposals to analyze the former museum space in the library’s main branch and the south branch library on the corner of 16th and Farnam streets. It chose Minneapolis firm MSR Design, Gensler of La Crosse, FEH of Oconomowoc, Wis., and Milwaukee-based Engberg Anderson Architects.
The board received a really good group of responses at prices ranging from $50,000 to $100,000, said board president Jodi Ehrenberger during Tuesday’s library board meeting.
“We went through all of the RFPs, we ranked them using a matrix of the things we thought made them applicable to our project and where we’re at right now is we’ve asked (library director Kelly Krieg-Sigman) to reach out to four of them,” Ehrenberger said.
“We’re going to be interviewing these people and see what we think of them in person,” she added.
All four choices were incredibly enthusiastic when Krieg-Sigman spoke to them, the library director said after the meeting.
The judging criteria included the level of interest in the project, experience – specifically in libraries and multi-purpose centers, as well as in general – and knowledge of the library and senior center industries.
“Their presentations were all glossy and happy, but (the four chosen) were really nicely done, easy to read, easy to understand,” Krieg-Sigman said.
Board members and city staff will interview the four finalists in January and present a final choice to the library board for approval at its February meeting.
“Assuming that the board accepts the recommendation, then we have to enter into contract negotiations with the firm to precisely define what we want, what they put in their study as the price, plus maybe some additional services on depending on what we learn from the interviews,” Krieg-Sigman said.
She hopes to get the firm started by mid-March 2019 on analyzing the optimal project scope, which includes a full analysis to determine the highest and best use of the underutilized 10,000-square-feet of former museum space in the main branch, as well as the south side project.
The former museum space, which has wooden tiles that pop out due to high humidity and almost no natural light, needs some work and is rarely used, the library director said.
Primarily, the main branch portion of the design services will be a space analysis with possibly some concept sketches, Krieg-Sigman said, with the idea being that the architects take in library resources as a whole and put them to the best use possible.
“There may be some overlap, depending on what the community tells us about what they need and what they want, something that might be initially considered for this space might work better in a multi-purpose space at the south location,” Krieg-Sigman said. “I don’t know that, but I do know that I don’t want the two projects working in isolation.”
Public input will be a large part of determining the future uses of the facilities, she said.
The La Crosse Common Council allocated $20,000 to the analysis. The rest of the funding will come from the La Crosse Public Library Special Trustees Fund, which is governed entirely by the library board.
