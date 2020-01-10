La Crosse library delivery service bridges gaps in access and community

In the dining area of a retirement home, two women sit with a stack of books between them. Without knowing, you’d think they had been friends for years by the way conversation flows so easily between them. But one just delivers books to the other.

The women met through the La Crosse Public Library’s home delivery service, where readers who are unable to get to the library on their own can have reading and listening materials brought to them.

The service was started in 1995, and has been “very successful” ever since, said Mary Dunn, the readers advisory librarian, who started the program 25 years ago.

The free program is volunteer-based, and is just as unique as its clientele.

Its clients vary widely in age and ability, including retirees, those battling temporary and long-term health issues, and even a young girl who is her mother’s main caregiver. The delivery service is offered to anyone who lives within the city limits of La Crosse and is homebound.

They’re matched with volunteers through an interview process, who then learn their interests, like favorite authors or genres.