La Crosse library seeking donations for Little Free Pantry

“While we are fortunate to be a part of a very giving community, there are still lots of folks in need, especially during this time of year,” says Barry McKnight, programming and community engagement coordinator for the library. “The La Crosse Public Library, due to its location and role in the community, is ideally situated to be a part of helping people in times of need. In the short time that the pantry has been in operation, we have seen widespread usage and demand. We were fortunate to receive donations from the Beer By Bike Brigade to help us get started, but we still welcome donations."