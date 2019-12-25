La Crosse library seeking donations for Little Free Pantry

The La Crosse Public Library is accepting seeking donations for the Little Free Pantry located at the main library, 800 Main St.
The pantry opened in November and offers nonperishable food items and toiletries to community members in need.
You have free articles remaining.
“While we are fortunate to be a part of a very giving community, there are still lots of folks in need, especially during this time of year,” says Barry McKnight, programming and community engagement coordinator for the library. “The La Crosse Public Library, due to its location and role in the community, is ideally situated to be a part of helping people in times of need. In the short time that the pantry has been in operation, we have seen widespread usage and demand. We were fortunate to receive donations from the Beer By Bike Brigade to help us get started, but we still welcome donations."
Donations of hygiene items, including deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, wet wipes, feminine hygiene products and shaving supplies are also needed.
People in need are welcome to help themselves at the Little Free Pantry. Donations can be brought to the circulation desk at any La Crosse Public Library location.