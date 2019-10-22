The Friends of the La Crosse Public Library will be conduct a two-day book sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 in the basement of the library, 800 Main St.
Friday's event will be for members only; attendees may join or renew for just $10. Saturday's sale is open to all.
The cost for hardcover mysteries is 50 cents, and more than 2,000 children's and teen books will be on a sale of 3-for-$1. Hobby and craft magazines will range from 10 cents to $1. Hardcover books, audio books, DVDs, CDs, sheet music books, record albums, craft patterns and magazines also will be on sale, and all items will cost $1 or less.
The sales room also is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday mornings through December 2.
