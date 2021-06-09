 Skip to main content
La Crosse lifeguards to see at least $2 raise this summer due to donations
top story

La Crosse lifeguards to see at least $2 raise this summer due to donations

Veterans Memorial Pool open

Ike, 7, and Miles Weatherford, 11, play in one of the swimming lanes at the Veterans Memorial Pool (2019 photo)

 Jourdan Vian

La Crosse area lifeguards are expected to see raises this summer after community groups have launched a fundraising campaign to help fill open positions.

La Crosse Neighborhoods, Inc. and Friends of La Crosse Pools & Aquatics launched a fundraiser to increase the hourly rates for lifeguards by at least $2, and are looking for more donations.

"Because of national hiring shortages, increased competition for alternative employment opportunities and last year's pandemic closures, many pools around the region are not opening, have a reduced season and less hours, or are limiting capacities as well as areas of the pool," a press release stated.

All of the city's pools are open for the summer after remaining closed last season due to the pandemic. This year the pools will operate at 50% capacity with other precautions.

City staff said that it typically aims to employ around 70 pool staff members for the summer, but currently only have 55, which doesn't put them in too bad of shape, but still leaves gaps.

Current wages range for pool staff positions such as lifeguards and swim instructors from $8-12 an hour.

A one-time $20,000 gift has already been donated to the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, and a separate community matching fundraiser is underway through July, which has an anonymous donor committed to matching up to $10,000 of the fund.

Those interested in donating can do so online through a PayPal fundraiser found at paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/3581634, or at Friends of La Crosse Pools and Aquatics Wisconsin Facebook page. Donations can also be made by mail by sending to LCNI c/o FLPA PO Box 1661, La Crosse, WI 54602.

For more information, contact fundraising manager Jacob Sciammas at 608-492-4392 or FriendsOfLaCrossePoolsAquatics@gmail.com, or go to the Facebook page.

