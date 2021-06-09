La Crosse lifeguards to see at least $2 raise this summer due to donations

La Crosse area lifeguards are expected to see raises this summer after community groups have launched a fundraising campaign to help fill open positions.

La Crosse Neighborhoods, Inc. and Friends of La Crosse Pools & Aquatics launched a fundraiser to increase the hourly rates for lifeguards by at least $2, and are looking for more donations.

"Because of national hiring shortages, increased competition for alternative employment opportunities and last year's pandemic closures, many pools around the region are not opening, have a reduced season and less hours, or are limiting capacities as well as areas of the pool," a press release stated.

All of the city's pools are open for the summer after remaining closed last season due to the pandemic. This year the pools will operate at 50% capacity with other precautions.

City staff said that it typically aims to employ around 70 pool staff members for the summer, but currently only have 55, which doesn't put them in too bad of shape, but still leaves gaps.