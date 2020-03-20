La Crosse limits city bus hours

One day after the city of La Crosse called for all passengers to limit MTU bus travel to essential use only, it's now limited the hours of use.

Starting on Monday, March 23, MTU will begin hourly service instead of 30 minutes.

The first bus will run at 5:40 a.m. and continue hourly, ending at 10:40 p.m.

It will also discontinue its Sunday service, only operating six days a week for the foreseeable future.

All MTU offices and pass booths are also closed to the public, but passengers are to call the office for purchasing passes or with questions.

