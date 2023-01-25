La Crosse Lions Charities to hold 11th annual Ground Hog Dinner

The La Crosse Lions Charities is holding a fundraiser to support its community service projects.

The 11th annual Ground Hog Dinner will be held on Ground Hog Day, Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Moose Lodge on Ward Avenue from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per adult, $5 for children.

Dine in for the dinner and raffle, or drive by and pick up a take-home dinner. The Lions will serve the area’s Best Ground Hog. Actually, it’s a pulled pork dinner with all the trimmings -- coleslaw, baked beans, beverage and dessert.

Delivery is available for four or more dinners. Along with the dinner they will sell raffle tickets for many great donated prizes.

The Lions conduct an Easter Egg Hunt on the Saturday before Easter to provide scholarships to area high school students and support Special Olympics. The La Crosse Lions also operate a free eye clinic, do vision screening in area schools and day care centers, sponsor Leader Dogs, operate a free summer camp for visually and hearing impaired as well as diabetic children, and provide hearing aids for needy individuals among their many community service projects.