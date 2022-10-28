La Crosse Lions Club celebrates 100 years

On Oct. 26, the La Crosse Lions Club celebrated its 100th anniversary with a banquet in the Lunda Center at Western Technical College.

The banquet was attended by over 30 of the club members and 50 special guests. The guests included Mayor Mitch Reynolds who presented a proclamation indicating the week of Oct. 23-29 would be Lions Week in the city of La Crosse.

Also in attendance were Sen. Brad Pfaff and Rep. Jill Billings, who presented the Lions with a resolution praising their 100 years of service to the community and the world. Recognition was also received from Gov. Tony Evers, Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin, and Congressman Ron Kind, as well as former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalyn Carter. President Carter is a Lion past district governor from Georgia.

The keynote address was given by Lee Vrieze, a member of the Lions International Board of Directors. He praised the Lions for their generous service over the years. Lion member Dr. Richard Foss shared some of the club history which included sponsoring an orphanage in Vietnam during the conflict there. Unfortunately, the orphanage was destroyed by an attack by the Viet Cong. The Lions established the Myrick Park Zoo, purchased the first patrol boat for the county, helped establish the local eye bank, purchased TTY machines for the Central High School Deaf Club, and assisted hundreds of individuals by purchasing glasses, brail writers, computers and other devices over the years.

Club members Wayne Jacobson and April Harman were presented with the prestigious Melvin Jones Award recognizing for their service to the Lions and the community. Member Scott Fryseth received the Birch Sturm Award from the Wisconsin Lions Foundation for is dedicated service.

The La Crosse Lions Club and La Crosse Lions Charities are affiliated with Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service organization with over 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries. More information about the La Crosse Lions is available on their website, lacrosselions.org.