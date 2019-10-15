The city of La Crosse is asking for feedback about how to prioritize $1.1 million in community development federal funding.
The city launched a community needs survey Tuesday in which it asks residents to answer three major questions:
- How should the city revitalize its neighborhoods?
- How should the city prioritize housing and economic development?
- How should the city best address homelessness and poverty?
The results of the survey will help determine the use of the city’s yearly allocation from Housing and Urban Development of community development block grant funds. In the past, CDBG funds have been used to help homeowners make repairs on their homes, fund affordable multi-family housing, and offer loans to small-businesses.
The survey can be found at www.cityoflacrosse.org/community or at the city's planning department, located on the third floor of La Crosse City Hall, 400 La Crosse St.
