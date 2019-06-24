City of La Crosse staff will redo the sidewalk on the south side of State Street in front of the Charmant Hotel to make it more accessible for people who use wheelchairs after a Monday vote by the Board of Public Works as it looks to improve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The project will move forward this year, according to Doug Kerns of the city’s engineering department. The project was in response to a citizen raising concerns that the design of the sidewalk was difficult to navigate not only for people using wheelchairs, but also by anyone with a walker or pushing a stroller, which made visiting Riverside Park a challenge.
“It’s a fairly simple fix: brick removal and pour concrete,” Kerns said.
The fix would have a minimal impact on the perpendicular parking spaces lining that side of the street; however, one parking space may be removed to accommodate an area where pedestrians could bypass one another.
“What I propose to the board today is to construct two bypasses equally spaced between the crosswalks — between Second Street and Front Street — which will allow folks in mobility devices, in wheelchairs, to meet each other right next to the curb line and be able to pass each other without any obstruction,” said Kerns.
The project will be paid for as part of a downtown street-scaping fund.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat asked Kerns and other staff members to come up with a plan to make La Crosse a leader in accessibility and ADA compliance, saying with the investment in the Trane All Abilities Park, as well as being the home to organizations like Aptiv and Chileda, it makes sense for La Crosse to make accessibility a priority.
“I’d really like to see us be at the forefront at solving these issues and becoming as accessible as possible,” Kabat said.
The board unanimously voted to ask Kerns to come back to the board in 90 days with a plan to improve city sidewalks and estimates for what it will cost.
Kerns said the price of repairing sidewalks is up about 20% this year and the city is using $20,000 in miscellaneous street-scape repair funds downtown to fix six corners — one intersection and another half.
“We’ve been replacing a similar amount of sidewalk from year-to-year. It’s pretty consistent,” Kerns said.
Kerns is also working on a GIS mapping project with other staff members to map out the city’s sidewalks parcel-by-parcel.
“Hopefully by the end of this year in addition with the ADA transition plan, that map will be live. It’ll be similar to the utility map,” Kerns said. “You can click on it and see when the last time that sidewalk was inspected, when the sidewalk was fixed.”
Kerns said the city could even go to the point of rating sidewalks to prioritize fixing them, similar to the way it does roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.