La Crosse city staff will look into options to slow down traffic surrounding Longfellow Middle School after a city committee heard concerns Monday about the intersections with Denton Street and Redfield Street on either side of the school.
Three teachers from the middle school were joined by council member Paul Medinger as they asked the Board of Public Works to add stop signs on Denton and Redfield streets on either side of the school.
Between the 550 Longfellow students and the numerous people who drive down Denton and Redfield streets as an alternative to the nearby Green Bay Street on their way to Central High School, the roads are very busy during the school year, said Longfellow teacher Steve Korger.
“What we have is a huge flow of just lots of parents and students driving in our area,” he said. “They can basically go five blocks and have one stop sign.”
That doesn’t include the commercial businesses nearby and other neighborhood traffic, or school buses, which park along the road twice each day to pick up and drop off students.
“What it creates is this situation where I don’t think drivers have a line of sight, where they can’t even see us. We’re talking about crossing in a crosswalk,” said Jeanne Halderson, who has taught at the school for 26 years.
“I have seen more near-misses where people could be seriously injured or killed than you can even imagine,” she said.
While people don’t necessarily see pedestrians, teacher Liz Ramsay said, they are on the lookout for signs.
“Motorists do see a stop sign. I think that will make such a difference in our intersection,” Ramsay said.
The city board voted to ask traffic engineer Matt Gallagher to look into it and come back to the board with recommendations.
“What I’ve found in the past when dealing with neighborhood groups and schools is a lot of times stop signs aren’t necessarily going to address what the problem is. If the problem is speeding or if the problem is they want to calm traffic, there might be other ways to do that,” Gallagher said.
The streets aren’t old enough to require complete reconstruction; however, Gallagher suggested adding curb bumpouts and things like that for a long-term solution.
In the short term, he said the city could possibly look at changing the stop signs at 21st and 19th streets and Denton to stop traffic on Denton, rather than the numbered streets.
He said the intersections don’t meet the guidelines for the four-way stops requested.
“It’s a lot more palatable to change north-south to east-west than it is to add four-way stops,” Gallagher said.
He hopes to bring back recommendations by next Monday.
