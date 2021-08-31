The Luxembourg Times wrote that Junglinster was a must-watch community, saying it was an "increasingly attractive residential neighborhood," and it has a rich cultural community, home to the Bourglinster Castle and other arts.

Potential benefits from the partnership, according to the application, include business and trade relations because of the country's position in the fields of finance and trade within the European Union.

Junglinster is also home to two of the most powerful longwave transmitters in the world, that were once used by programs avoiding broadcasting restrictions during the 1900s, and are still used for radio broadcasting.

The Judiciary & Administration Committee voted in favor of the legislation Tuesday with no debate, and the proposal is likely to be approved by the Common Council next week.

If approved, the new official relationship would help continue ongoing cultural connections between the two communities.