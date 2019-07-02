La Crosse city officials are aiming to transition to carbon neutrality and 100% renewable energy by 2050, with a city committee voting Tuesday to adopt the goals.
The Judiciary and Administration Committee unanimously approved the legislation. If approved by the Common Council next week, the city will commit to an incremental drawdown of carbon usage with targets of going down 5% by 2020, 20% by 2025, 30% by 2030, 45% by 2035, 60% by 2040, 80% by 2045 and 100% by 2050, to be completely carbon neutral.
It will use the 2015 greenhouse gas levels as a baseline.
Council member Justice Weaver, who co-sponsored the resolution with council member Barb Janssen, said his support came from his time on the Sustainable La Crosse Commission, adding that sustainability is a good thing for a number of reasons.
“It’s a big step in the right direction. If we can keep making steps like this, that goal seems more and more likely,” Weaver said.
To reach that goal, the council will ask all purchasing decisions that come to them for approval to include an analysis of how it impacts the sustainability goals, as well as a cost benefit analysis.
The resolution recognizes that impacts of climate change, including excessive flooding, heat waves, droughts and damage to local habitats, aren’t going anywhere, and affirms the La Crosse Common Council’s core value of protecting public, natural and cultural resources.
Under the resolution, council members accept the International Panel on climate change’s findings that communities around the world need to do what they can to limit the increase in global average temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels to mitigate impacts like extreme weather and rising sea levels that threaten public safety and infrastructure, including committing to using 100% clean energy.
However, city officials recognize that goal is ambitious, saying the city will need to be realistic and sensitive to unintended consequences as it emphasizes long-term targets.
The effort builds on a previous goal passed as part of La Crosse’s 2009 strategic plan for sustainability, which called on the city to get 25% of its electricity and transportation fuels from renewable sources by 2025.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has also signed on to the Mayors for 100% Clean Energy and is a member of the bipartisan group Climate Mayors, which has committed to embracing renewable energy and sustainability efforts. Part of his motivation was finding ways to deal with the local impact of changing weather and climate conditions.
“We’ve seen it in the last several years, especially into this end of winter and into the spring, with the impacts of high groundwater and the flooding issues,” Kabat said. “Whether or not people can come to agreement on whether it’s a global climate change or not, the reality is we have to look at our infrastructure and operations differently and adjust to new normals.”
That means high river levels for extended time periods, for instance.
“The overall goal is for us to recognize as a community that we want to be part of the solution and work toward these clean energy goals,” Kabat said.
The city has projects in the works to update four facilities, installing LED lighting and upgrading heating and cooling systems. It also is in the process of purchasing electric buses, and has plans to include a solar array on the roof of the La Crosse Center as part of that renovation and expansion project.
“The key for us is to make these goals and part of our focus on clean and renewable energy part of many departments all throughout our operations, and we’ve been doing that over the years,” Kabat said.
The La Crosse Regional Airport is considering some sort of solar facility on its land, the city’s wastewater utility is looking for ways to convert its methane into renewable energy and other departments are looking at both large and small ways to make a difference, he said.
