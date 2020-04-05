La Crosse looks to plant victory gardens around city

"All of our gardening friends, we've always shared plants and talked about techniques," Wenzel said. "And now that things have gotten kind of crazy, this is probably a good time to give back to your community."

The couple plans to use the crops to keep themselves and their friends stocked through the summer, and any excess harvests they hope to give away to the community.

"We're just kind of getting back to that kind of movement, just being local and fresh," Wenzel said.

And they said they're hopeful others can use similar gardening techniques to supplement their own crops, mentioning that milk jugs can serve as good starting containers for new plants and that the ends of certain plants, such as celery, can be used to resprout an entirely new plant.

"It's just a good time to get creative with things," Kavanaugh said.

The city's public beds will hopefully be plant-ready by early spring, according to Gilman, so that up to three different harvests can get completed before winter.

Volunteers will plant and maintain the gardens throughout the year, and then the finished crops will be open to the public to go and harvest when ready, similarly to the food forest at the YMCA.