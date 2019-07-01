The former La Crosse fire station that has been the home to the La Crosse Southside Senior Center for decades may soon be on the market.
Two city committees — Board of Public Works and La Crosse Plan Commission — Monday voted to declare 1222 Denton St. surplus property — the first step in selling the building built in 1895. Under the proposal by La Crosse parks director Jay Odegaard, the seniors who use the building would instead use the South Side Neighborhood Center for their programs while a steering committee determines the future of the senior center and La Crosse Public Library programming at the site of the South Community Library.
The proposal was prompted by neighbors’ complaints about the state of the building, said Odegaard. After parks and recreation took over buildings and grounds, maintaining the building became his responsibility.
“One of the things I’m really looking at and trying to manage is the number of aging facilities that we have,” Odegaard said.
An estimate for a quick fix for the crumbling exterior brick and mortar came in at $65,000, and longer term fixes would have been more than $100,000 back in 2012, he said, which is on top of the $10,000 per year the city spends to operate the building.
“Honestly, we don’t have the expendable budget right now to fix them all up. With these old buildings, if we don’t fix them, they get deteriorated past the point of being usable,” Odegaard said. “If we’re not going to be able to put funds into the buildings, then we should provide the opportunity for somebody else to either fix it up or knock it down and turn it into a lot that would be good for somebody to build a house on.”
The planning department recommended selling the property to someone interested in redeveloping it into taxable housing or commercial space, possibly using historic tax credits.
It’s a large building with good bones, and city planner Jason Gilman said he hoped it would be attractive to developers.
“The building is still structurally sound … It’s a substantial building, which means it has some potential,” Gilman said.
Tim Acklin, senior planner for the city, added that the city staff were in the process of determining whether it would be eligible for historic tax credits.
While built as a fire station, the building was converted to a senior center in 1967 and leased to the Southside Senior Center group for $300 per year. Under the proposal, the seniors will move into the La Crosse Neighborhood Center on Sixth Street.
“The people in the neighborhood, which includes me, think it’s a good thing because it’s not utilized as much as it should be. Now it’s going to be open more time than it has been,” said council member Phillip Ostrem, who voted in favor of the motion at the Board of Public Works.
The seniors were happy with the move to a newer, one-level building, as well, he said.
“They seem pretty enthusiastic about it, because they won’t have any of the responsibilities that they have now, so they don’t have to worry about maintenance or who’s got the keys or that kind of stuff,” Ostrem said. “City staff will be taking care of that.”
There could be limited parking, but Ostrem was confident they could figure something out.
The move to the neighborhood center likely won’t be permanent as city officials look into combining the library and senior center services on the South Side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.