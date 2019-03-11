The city of La Crosse has all hands on deck to tackle snow removal and it seems to be making headway, just in time to start preparing for spring flooding as the snow melts, according to a Monday staff report given to the Board of Public Works.
While the warm weather predicted by the National Weather Service will help deal with the ice, the city is eyeing options for better tackling extreme snow and ice events, with Mayor Tim Kabat saying the city might want to take a look at its snow emergency or alternate-side parking ordinance.
The city’s utility, parks, transit and street departments have been working together to find a way to clear ice that has taken over sidewalks and encroached as far as four feet into city streets in some places, according to Doug Kerns, who manages the city’s sidewalk snow removal program.
“We really didn’t find any silver bullet that’s going to fix these extreme winters, but as requested, we talked about priority areas,” Kerns said.
The departments maxed out their resources to clear those priority areas, which include schools, bus stops and anywhere where the city boulevard is smaller than two feet wide.
“Every piece of equipment we have to load out snow is on the road,” said La Crosse streets superintendent Mike La Fleur.
The street department has been working with the La Crosse Police Department to put up temporary no-parking orders to clear narrow streets overnight, and La Fleur has two crews cutting out corners. The no-parking orders seem to work, especially on areas like Third Street near City Brewery.
“I think they realize it’s narrow and if I park here, I’m probably going to get hit,” La Fleur said.
City staff warned the board that overtime was on the rise.
Utility crews started working extra hours two weeks ago and are up to 12-hour days, both from chipping ice and snow and hauling snow away. That work put them in a good position to handle the weekend’s rain and prepare for spring flooding, utilities manager Bernard Lenz said.
“We’re trying to balance the next emergency and prepare for that,” Lenz said.
This year was particularly difficult with the rain, then snow that fell in February, especially with the subzero temperatures afterward. The result was ice as hard as rock and more difficult to remove.
“In the 10 years I’ve been running the snow-removal contract, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Kerns said.
However, the board wasn’t willing to plan for this year to be a one-off, especially after last year’s April snow showers.
“I would trust in our staff to come up with ideas to mitigate risk, because if this is going to be the norm for following winters, then we’re going to have to have a labor pool or more investment in public information and equipment and staff,” city planner Jason Gilman said.
Gilman added communication with the public would be crucial, asking for patience as the city addresses the snow and ice.
“The ice, it’s nearly impossible to have enough labor to chip it all away this time of the year. It’s just like concrete. I see neighbors out there trying,” Gilman said.
Mayor Kabat suggested leaving the decisions of when to ask staff members for overtime in the hands of department heads, but said the city’s elected officials need to review their snow emergency and alternate-side parking ordinances to look at ways to get streets cleared more efficiently. The board kicked around ideas like extending alternate-side parking all day or better enforcing it by towing vehicles that are parked illegally.
“I think we need to look at our ordinance to see what these other northern climate cities are doing,” Kabat said.
It could be a matter of life or death for narrow streets made even more so by snow, to the point where emergency vehicles can’t get through, he said.
