The La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness was formed in 2016, and in just three years the initiative has made monumental strides in helping people move off the streets and into comfortable, safe and affordable homes.
Founded on the values of hope, advocacy, respect and prevention, the collaborative set out in September 2016 to secure housing for area veterans in 100 days — a goal it reached with weeks to spare.
The next fall brought another triumph, with dwellings found for 20 individuals suffering long-term homelessness by August 2017 and another 30 by year’s end. A third “100-day sprint” to get at least 10 families into adequate homes brought a third success.
“We’re very fortunate all three sprints were met,” said Julie McDermid, project manager for the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness.
The collaborative was formed in response to the alarming 100 percent increase in area homeless families from 2012 to 2013. By 2017, the organization had increased the number of housing placements of chronically homeless individuals by more than 380 percent, as well as for families by nearly 90 percent.
The accomplishments — La Crosse was the first city in the state to meet the goal to end homelessness among veterans — led to a $2,500 donation and 2018 Global Vision Community Partnership Award from the Wisconsin Hospital Association Foundation.
“We think it serves as a model for other communities,” WHA President Eric Borgerding said of the collaborative after the award presentation in November 2018.
During the past year, increases in funding — including $75,000 each from Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems in September 2018 — and the implementation of a database have led to further progress, and while the issue of homelessness remains a large concern in La Crosse and statewide, McDermid says locally the challenge is “absolutely” headed in the right direction.
“I think La Crosse is doing really well,” McDermid says. “We have a lot of stakeholders at the table committed to this. We have a lot of the basics down.”
In fall 2017, the collaborative requested and was granted a half-million dollars in funding from La Crosse County, which was funneled into area organizations targeting homelessness prevention. The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, La Crosse Family Collaborative and La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness meet twice monthly to go over the housing prioritization list and discuss where funding should be allocated. The vast majority of the money has gone toward supplementing rent payments or late fees for tenants. To qualify, recipient must be at or below 80% of the county median for income.
McDermid designed and utilizes a community dashboard to track the “households without children” population (homeless adults) in the city, divided into demographics, which allows the collaborative to identify who is new to the prioritization list, returning to the list, off the list or who they have lost track of. In January 2018, about 150 names were on the list. For the past eight months, the number has been a steady 270 to 280 per month, with an estimated margin of error of 25 to 30. The increase, McDermid says, is due to the improved tracking system, not a drastic increase in the number of homeless individuals.
“People weren’t crossing the doors of our agencies,” said McDermid, who runs the numbers weekly. “We knew the list wasn’t complete. Now we’re doing a much better job and getting an accurate idea. The list is a great planning tool for our community.”
Aside from major cities such as Madison and Milwaukee, McDermid says La Crosse is “ahead of the state in pioneering” the dashboard. She is also able to track those at risk for homelessness and identify trends, and since the start of 2019 the numbers are “no longer climbing or falling back.”
The Salvation Army of La Crosse saw a deep decrease in number of individuals seeking shelter from 2017 to 2018, with the number climbing back up this year due in large part to the facility’s remodel. In 2017, 2,075 people were in need of shelter, with 1,308 of them able to check into the Salvation Army. The remaining 764 had to be turned away due to shelter being at capacity. In 2018, 1,318 were in need and 1,049 had that need met at the Salvation Army, with 268 unable to be accommodated.
Thus far in 2019, the overall number of people needing a Salvation Army bed has decreased, with a total of 1,131 people. However, only 500 of those were able to check in, with 615 having their need unmet. Krista Coey, social services director for The Salvation Army of La Crosse County, cites the ongoing construction from January through May, during which time the upper level of the shelter was unusable. After the remodel, the capacity for the shelter was lowered from 85 to 62 beds, with room for an additional nine babies in the family rooms.
Also impacting the numbers was the July 1 removal of the 90-day cap. Previously, residents could remain in the shelter for a maximum of 90 days per six-month period, a stipulation in place due to “funding source requirements that expected a 30-day average for individuals to be placed into housing.”
“With some internal changes we were able to remove this cap which allows individuals to stay longer than 90 days in order to ensure successful housing outcomes so we can decrease the number of individuals who are leaving shelter and (entering) back into homelessness,” Coey said. “This in turn results in slower or less turnaround, which also contributes to lower numbers of individuals entering shelter but a decrease in recidivism back into shelter. “
There is a “no wrong door policy” to ensure those experiencing homelessness can receive the same assessments and referrals from any local service location, whether the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, La Crosse Family Collaborative and La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness. Increasing awareness and equal access to available housing programs is crucial in getting and keeping people in homes, McDermid notes.
“We need to help people navigate the system so they know and understand the opportunities,” McDermid says.
Affordable housing options remain the highest priority in the fight against homelessness. Through the Section 8 housing choice voucher program, low-income families can select a unit from the private rental market and pay about 30 percent of monthly adjusted income for rent and utilities, with the balance subsidized. Interestingly, 90 percent are paying at or below fair market value for housing, McDermid says, but are still putting as much as 70 percent of their income toward rent.
One common barrier to city subsidized housing, McDermid says, is lack of credit and rental history or a criminal record. This is where organizations like CouleeCap come in.
“Supportive housing programs give you one to two years to put distance between you and some of that criminal history and help you build rental history,” McDermid says.
Sarah Bowman, 27, utilized CouleeCap transitional housing in 2017 after arriving in La Crosse the year prior. Growing up in an abusive household in Kentucky, Bowman, who was adopted by relatives at age 9, herself displayed extremely violent tendencies due to bipolar disorder and PTSD. She says she went through 53 group homes before being transferred to a facility in Texas at age 16.
Her inner demons followed her, and while being restrained by a staff member she lashed out. The staffer chose to press charges, and Bowman spent a week in jail before moving back in with her adoptive parents.
Within six months, Bowman was booked again for violence and went to stay with her birth mother in Indiana. For two years, the pair rotated between couch surfing, time on the streets and brief periods of having shelter. Bowman drank heavily, and says she turned to prostitution to “keep a roof over my head.”
At 23, Bowman became pregnant. She wasn’t sure of the father’s identity and had no place to live. Her son was taken in by Bowman’s adoptive parents, and she followed a man she met online to Warrens, Wis. Soon after, Bowman got into another altercation and was charged with disorderly conduct.
Bowman ended up at the Salvation Army in La Crosse before finding herself in an abusive relationship. She was assisted by New Horizons, and after two more stays at the shelter, the organization connected her with CouleeCap in May 2017.
It was around this time that Bowman met McDermid during a mental-health awareness walk, and the pair began working together to get Bowman on her feet. McDermid helped Bowman, who receives disability payments and is enrolled in general education classes at Western Technical College, apply for city subsidized housing.
Bowman has made affordable housing a personal crusade. As a member of the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness’ Consumer Advisory Council, she and other individuals experiencing or transitioning out of homelessness share their thoughts and suggestions with McDermid and representatives from other organizations.
One point that Bowman has addressed with the group is the disconnection that comes with finding housing while your friends remain on the street. It is a concern McDermid hears often.
“Some of our folks develop tight relationships, and when you put one person in a home and their friends can’t live with them, you’re breaking up their support network,” McDermid says. “We’re trying to find ways to help them reconnect.”
CAC is also looking to collaborate more with the Alliance to Heal, an organization that works to combat the opioid crisis and help those with substance abuse issues in their recovery.
“There’s not enough treatment for alcoholics and drug users,” says Bowman. “There’s not enough support to get to the root of (addiction). We need to do a better job of showing people where to get help.”
Bowman points out, however, that “not every homeless person is an addict. Maybe they’re living with the wrong friends or have a problem with their family. Some people are so used to (being homeless) when they get into housing they mess up and get evicted. Our country is broken. It’s not just La Crosse. If you travel the world and try to find homelessness, it’s all over. What La Crosse is doing to a point is helping, but it’s going to be a slow process. There are options, but not everyone knows about them.”
McDermid is more optimistic, saying, “Once we understand the gaps, and if we’re able to get more Section 8 funding, we should be able to house people pretty quickly and sustainably.”
McDermid does express disappointment that two recent affordable housing projects failed to come to fruition. Last April, the proposed CommonBond Communities Apartments at Red Cloud Park in La Crosse, to consist of mixed income housing ranging from 30 to 80 percent of the median income, failed to secure funding from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
In July, $300,000 in community development block grant funds approved for the construction of low-income apartments above the Rivoli Theater in downtown La Crosse were reallocated to the Trane Park all-abilities playground. According to the city planning department, delays in the project put Housing and Urban Development funds at risk.
“It’s hard to watch those things fall apart,” McDermid says.
Bowman dreams of turning local abandoned buildings into low-income apartments and rehabilitation centers and says she is recruiting McDermid to help her write and apply for grants.
Says Bowman: “You have to heal the hurt before you heal the homeless.”
