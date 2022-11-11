La Crosse man accused of abusing woman

A 46-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after allegedly battering a woman and violating a no-contact provision with the woman after being released on a signature bond.

Gregory Lynn Coleman was charged Nov. 3 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of battery/domestic abuse (misdemeanors elevated to felonies as a repeater), one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping. He was charged Friday with a felony count of bail jumping.

According to the first of two criminal complaints, police were dispatched to Kwik Trip on Ward Avenue, where a woman told police Coleman was a physically abusive passenger in a vehicle she was driving Nov. 1 in La Crosse around 8:30 p.m. She told police she drove into the Kwik Trip parking lot on Ward Avenue as Coleman was pulling her hair and threatening to kill her.

The complaint says the woman struck a parked car, exited the vehicle and ran toward the store. She fell near the front door and said Coleman began kicking and stomping her in the head to the point of unconsciousness. Coleman fled the scene, and the woman was helped inside the store.

A store employee had already retrieved surveillance video of the altercation by the time police arrived. The complaint says the video matched the woman's description of events. It also shows a witness intervening by throwing a cup of water at Coleman, which appeared to halt the attack.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with a "goose egg" bump on the front of her forehead and multiple braids of hair pulled from her head.

Police located Coleman two hours later and arrested him.

Coleman was released Nov. 4 on a $2,500 signature bond that included house arrest, electronic bail monitoring and no contact with the victim.

The second complaint says Coleman violated the no-contact order immediately after his release. The woman told police Coleman contacted her to pick him up from jail and that he has stayed at the woman's residence since. She said she agreed to the arrangement over fear that Coleman would become violent with her again.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Susan Donskey asked for the cash bond. She said Coleman has a long history of abusing the victim and that the victim fears for her life.

"I fear lethality in the case," Donskey said. "I've personally seen the video. He chases her and curb-stomps her head into the concrete in front of witnesses ... this woman is begging, begging for our help."

Donskey said the woman had recanted past allegations of abuse but called the DA's office multiple times after the most recent incident asking that Coleman remain incarcerated.

Coleman had a Thursday court appearance in which he asked for a change of address in his house arrest. Judge Elliott Levine told Coleman that he "lied to the court" about where he was staying.

Coleman has Nov. 14 and Nov. 21 preliminary hearings on the battery and bail jumping charges. He faces more than five years in prison if convicted of all charges.