La Crosse man accused of burglary, vehicle theft

A 23-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $25,000 cash bond after being accused of three break-ins and stealing a car.

Nathan Phillips Herzer was charged Dec. 2 with three counts of felony burglary, one felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and three felony counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Herzer broke into three residences in the town of Greenfield during the overnight hours of June 20 and allegedly stole a vehicle from one of the residences. The vehicle was recovered by law enforcement June 25 in Gilpin County, Colorado, where a deputy reported that the vehicle was bearing a Minnesota license plate that had been spray painted.

Herzer and Jayde K. Anderson, 22, La Crosse, were arrested in Colorado but released due to COVID-19 concerns. Herzer was arrested Nov. 9 in San Bernadino, California, and returned to Wisconsin.

A criminal complaint was filed Dec. 2 against Anderson, who faces felony charges of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and bail jumping. A warrant for her arrest was issued Dec. 4.

