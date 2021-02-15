 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man accused of knocking woman unconscious
0 comments

La Crosse man accused of knocking woman unconscious

{{featured_button_text}}
Riley J. Friend

Riley J. Friend

 Steve Rundio

A 34-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly knocking a woman unconscious during a Feb. 12 altercation in La Crosse.

Riley John Friend faces a felony count of substantial battery with intent of bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a call from multiple neighbors about a man hitting a woman at an Elm Drive apartment unit. The woman told police that after she shook Friend to awaken him over a disputed phone message, she was “flipped over backward” by Friend, who landed on top of her, grabbed her by the head and slammed it into the ground.

The woman told police she “passed out, everything went dark.” She said the fight continued into the hallway of the apartment unit, where Friend pushed her down again and attempted unsuccessfully to drag her back inside.

The woman declined to be transported by ambulance but later went by herself to Gundersen Health to be evaluated for a concussion.

Judge Elliott Levine ordered a $1,000 signature bond for Friend, who remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you can't work from home?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News