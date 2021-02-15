La Crosse man accused of knocking woman unconscious

A 34-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly knocking a woman unconscious during a Feb. 12 altercation in La Crosse.

Riley John Friend faces a felony count of substantial battery with intent of bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a call from multiple neighbors about a man hitting a woman at an Elm Drive apartment unit. The woman told police that after she shook Friend to awaken him over a disputed phone message, she was “flipped over backward” by Friend, who landed on top of her, grabbed her by the head and slammed it into the ground.

The woman told police she “passed out, everything went dark.” She said the fight continued into the hallway of the apartment unit, where Friend pushed her down again and attempted unsuccessfully to drag her back inside.

The woman declined to be transported by ambulance but later went by herself to Gundersen Health to be evaluated for a concussion.

Judge Elliott Levine ordered a $1,000 signature bond for Friend, who remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

