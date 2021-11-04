 Skip to main content
La Crosse man arrested for physically attacking teen

Caleb Kline

A La Crosse man was arrested after an incident last month in which a teen was beaten and bloodied.

Caleb Kline, 20, of La Crosse, was charged Thursday with attempted robbery with use of force and physical abuse of a child/intentionally causing bodily harm.

On Oct. 25, police received a report that a teen had been beaten up in the Market Square ramp. Video surveillance showed the victim, a 16-year-old, being chased through the ramp, struck, and repeatedly kicked by a man identified as Kline. Other people were present with Kline during the attack.

The victim was seen emptying his pockets at Kline's demand and was kicked in the chest, rib area and face. The victim suffered a laceration to the head, which resulted in profuse bleeding, according the criminal complaint. 

The victim told police he had previously been "jumped" by Kline and his group of friends and beaten up. 

Interviewed by police, Kline stated he had been threatened over social media, did not know the victim was a teen and was "just attempting to intimidate him." Kline "admitted to his mistakes" the report states.  

Kline was given a $1,000 signature bond and no contact order. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

