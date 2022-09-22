 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man charged after hitting, swinging hammer at woman

  • 0

A La Crosse man was arrested after hitting a woman and swinging a hammer in her direction.

Travis Schumacher, 39, of La Crosse was charged Thursday with felony bail jumping, new crimes; misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse; and disorderly conduct, domestic abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, a victim came to the West Salem Police Department Sept. 20 to report incidents of domestic violence between her and Schumacher. The victim stated during a verbal argument Schumacher hit her several times in the face and swung a hammer close to her person.

The following day, another incident occurred while the two were in the car, with the victim stating Schumacher hit her over the head several times and pushed her. Officers observed the victim had a swollen and bruised lip. 

Travis Schumacher

Travis Schumacher

Officers arrested Schumacher, who has two open bonds, according to the criminal complaint. Upon arrest, Schumacher was given narcan after appearing pale and unresponsive and was transported to a hospital. After being discharged Schumacher began bashing his head into the squad car glass partition before "pretending to have knocked himself out."

People are also reading…

Judge Scott Horne set a $1,000 signature bond and no contact order. 

