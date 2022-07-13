La Crosse man charged after jailers allegedly find fentanyl during booking

A 27-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond after La Crosse County jailers allegedly found 17.7 grams of fentanyl on his person during booking.

Aaron Michael Tyson was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of narcotic drugs with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police July 12 pulled over a vehicle operated by Tyson for speeding and illegally tinted windows. He was arrested for driving after revocation and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

As jail staff was changing Tyson into his jumpsuit, they allegedly found two bags containing fentanyl in Tyson’s pants pockets.

La Crosse County District Attorney intern Andrew Tyler asked that Tyson be held on a $5,000 cash bond. He said Tyson has four open cases and multiple failed court appearances.

“He’s on bond and continues to pick up new charges,” Tyler said.

Public defender Rachel Krueger asked for a $500 cash bond, which she said was the most Tyson could afford. She said Tyson has lived in the area all his life and isn’t a flight risk.

Horne noted that the four open cases against Tyson are all misdemeanors but cited the missed court appearances in his decision to set bond at $2,500, which includes a condition of bail monitoring if Tyson is released.

Tyson’s next court appearance is a July 15 calendar call.