A 37-year-old La Crosse man accused of drug trafficking and fleeing police is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

Devin A. Lewis was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police identified a vehicle on Market Street with a loud muffler and attempted a traffic stop. The driver reportedly pulled over before immediately reentering traffic. The driver then turned left on 5th Avenue and parked at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Ferry Street, where a male, later identified as Lewis, opened the passenger door and ran northbound on Ferry Street.

An officer pursued Lewis, who allegedly refused to obey police commands to stop and show his hands. The complaint says an officer was able to subdue Lewis after he tripped and fell. A search of Lewis’ person reportedly found drugs, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and $900 in cash. Police traced the path of the pursuit and reportedly recovered a bag containing methamphetamine divided among 41 smaller bags.

The complaint says police recovered a total of 209 grams of methamphetamine and seven grams of fentanyl during the arrest. A search of the vehicle reportedly recovered multiple items of drug paraphernalia associated with heroin use.

Police interviewed the driver, who told police she knew Lewis only as “Cash” and wasn’t aware of his real name. She said she met Lewis last summer and periodically gave him rides for which she was reimbursed. She said Lewis told her to keep driving and threatened her with violence as the officer was attempting to execute the traffic stop.

Lewis’ next court appearance is a Feb. 28 preliminary hearing.

Throwback from Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1950s 1951: La Crosse Central High School 1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets 1954: Triangle Cafe 1954: Estell Tall Fashions 1954: Howards Clothes 1954: Crescent Jewelers 1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop 1954: YMCA basketball 1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire 1955: La Crosse Beauty School 1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse 1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly 1957: Kroger 1957: Jackson Plaza 1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement 1958: 1st National Bank 1958: State Bank of La Crosse 1958: Heat exchanger plant 1958: American Legion parade