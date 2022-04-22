La Crosse man charged with fourth offense DUI

A La Crosse man with three DUI charges in South Carolina appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday after being pulled over for driving while intoxicated and becoming hostile with officers.

Lavar Geathers, 36, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, both fourth offenses; resisting an officer; and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Geathers was seen driving the wrong way down Third St. in the early hours of April 22. The car was also observed swerving out of the lane.

The officer who pulled Geathers over smelled intoxicants and reported Geathers’ eyes were bloodshot and his speech slow. Several open containers of beer were in the car. Officers issued a field sobriety test but Geathers refused a preliminary breath test.

Given the results of the field sobriety test, a warrant was approved for a blood draw and Geathers was taken to the hospital. According to the criminal complaint, Geathers became physically resistant and told an officer he was going to beat him up and called him a derogatory term. Several officers were initially needed to hold down Geathers before he submitted to the legal blood draw.

Judge Elliot Levine set a $2,500 signature bond with conditions.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

