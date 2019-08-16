A La Crosse man claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million.
Thomas Yoshizumi's ticket, sold at the Kwik Trip at 3130 State Road, matched all five winning numbers but not the Powerball in Saturday's drawing.
The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.
The winning numbers were 35, 41, 44, 58 and 59.
